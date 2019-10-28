Colgate introduces community dental outreach

…colgate Dental Screening Exercise Holds in Ibadan

Following the official establishment of Tolaram Colgate Ltd and its promises to bring innovative oral, personal and home care products to consumers across Nigeria, the Colgate brand has since begun implementing various life-impacting exercise such as dental health community outreach programe in rural communities, most recent of which was carried out in Ojoo Market in Ibadan.

This activity was carried out in conjunction with University of Ibadan Association of Dental Students (UDAS) who were physically present lending support to the dental care specialists from Colgate to provide dental screening exercises such as tooth scaling, polishing and general treatment for oral hygiene.

The exercise was declared open to the public from the early hours of the morning inside the heart of Ojoo Market, Ibadan and lasted till late afternoon. This saw lots of people stopping by especially the elderly to enjoy the auspicious opportunity of having their oral condition examined and treated.

According to the World Dental Federation Oral health observatory “Oral diseases affect half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people), making them the most common noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) globally. Dental caries (tooth decay) in the permanent teeth is the most prevalent oral disease, with an estimated 2.4 billion people affected”.

Most of the complaints during the exercise were predominantly from severe pains and tooth sensitivity and decay most especially from the elderly. However, extreme conditions other than dental and jaw problems were recommended and referred for further medical treatments.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Girish Sharma, CEO, Colgate explained that the drive behind the project emanated from the vision to create adequate awareness about dental health issues which a lot of Nigerians are suffering from and to deliver preventive and curative oral health care solutions across the country. And it is in our aim to ensure that people not only live longer lives but healthier ones too, free of oral diseases.

“Oral health and hygiene play an important role in general health and well-being, even though they are often overlooked as an essential part of our daily regimen. Tooth decay and gum diseases can cause serious pain and limit a person’s ability to eat, drink, and speak” he said.

Colgate toothpaste is a globally regarded brand leader in providing quality oral hygiene/dental care solutions through its products offerings such as various types of toothpaste to meet different needs, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwash, etc

It will be recalled that COLGATE- Palmolive company makers of “Colgate” (Colgate) and TOLARAM Group the conglomerates behind several household brands in Nigeria recently entered into a strategic Joint venture to bring innovative oral, personal and home care products to consumers across Nigeria.

