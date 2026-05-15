2026 World Orthodontic Health Day: Beyond straight teeth lies renewed confidence and hope

By Professor Idia Nibokun Ize-Iyamu

A healthy smile is far more than an aesthetic feature; it is a reflection of health, confidence, dignity, and overall wellbeing.

As we commemorate the 2026 World Orthodontic Health Day, I join orthodontists, oral health professionals, institutions, and advocates across the world in reaffirming the importance of orthodontic care in advancing human health and quality of life.

This year’s theme, “Beyond Straight Teeth,” reminds us that orthodontics is not confined to aesthetics, but is central to restoring function, improving oral health, and enhancing overall quality of life. Proper alignment of the teeth and jaws supports efficient chewing, clearer speech, improved oral hygiene, balanced facial development, and the prevention of long-term conditions such as tooth decay, gum disease, jaw disorders, and abnormal tooth wear.

Beyond its clinical relevance, orthodontic care ultimately shapes how individuals experience themselves and the world around them. It influences confidence, comfort, and social interaction in ways that extend far beyond the dental chair. In this sense, orthodontics becomes personal- defined by trust, transformation, and identity; my confidence, my smile, my orthodontist. This human-centered reality reflects the deeper value of our profession.

That transformation begins with awareness and timely intervention. From childhood through adulthood, early orthodontic assessment remains essential in achieving optimal outcomes and preventing avoidable complications. Unfortunately, across Nigeria and many parts of the world, oral health challenges persist due to late presentation, limited awareness, and inadequate access to specialist care.

This reality underscores the urgent need to strengthen public education, expand preventive oral health awareness, and improve access to quality orthodontic services. Oral health must no longer be viewed in isolation, but recognized as an integral component of general health and national wellbeing.

As President of the Nigerian Association of Orthodontists (NAO), I reaffirm our commitment to advancing orthodontic practice in Nigeria through professional excellence, research, training, innovation, and ethical standards. We remain dedicated to deepening collaboration with healthcare institutions, policymakers, and global partners to expand access to high-quality orthodontic care and strengthen national capacity.

We also recognize and commend orthodontists and oral health professionals whose dedication continues to transform lives through clinical excellence and compassionate service. Their work restores not only oral function, but also dignity, confidence, and quality of life.

As we mark this year’s World Orthodontic Health Day, we call on parents, caregivers, schools, and communities to prioritize regular dental evaluations and seek timely orthodontic consultation where necessary.

Early assessment remains key to achieving the best functional and health outcomes.

In advancing this shared vision, we reaffirm that orthodontic care is not simply about straightening teeth, but about restoring function, confidence, and wellbeing- truly, beyond straight teeth.

Prof. (Mrs.) Idia Nibokun Ize-Iyamu is President, Nigerian Association of Orthodontists (NAO)