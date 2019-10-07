Closure of land borders will improve economy – RIFAN

Alhaji Muhammad Augie, the Chairman, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), says the closure of Nigeria’s land borders will help to improve the country’s economy.

Augie, the Chairman of RIFAN in Kebbi state made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He said that closure of land borders was one of the ways to improve the country’s economy and encourage farmers to be more productive.

“Nigerian farmers can feed the country and some neighbouring countries in Africa if priority is given to agricultural development.’’

He called on the three tiers of government to intensify efforts at introducing policies and programmes that would motivate farmers in the country.

”To this end, about 7000 rice farmers benefited from association’s soft loan in Kebbi state,” he said.

The chairman stressed the need for farmers to repay their loans to allow others to also benefit.

He said that if teeming youths were empowered to be involved in farming, it would create job opportunities for them.

The RIFAN chairman advised farmers to manage their farms produce diligently to achieved desired objectives of making a profit and developing the economy.

