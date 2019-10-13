Glory be to God who has kept us alive.

Brethren, we often hear about deliverance, what exactly does it mean? Without reference to any dictionary, as Christians, familiar with the word ‘deliverance’, it simply tells us that someone who needs deliverance is someone under the bondage of the enemy. Someone who is oppressed. Anybody whose destiny is held down or controlled by the forces of darkness.

Or better put, someone whose life is dominated by evil forces, especially Satan and his demons.

Many Christians are in most cases unconscious of the effect of these forces in their lives. Before many realize it, these forces of darkness would have made the life of that person a delicacy.

But we thank God for his ability to deliver. However, we must know that deliverance is for those who want to be delivered.Those who do not want to be delivered, remain under perpetual bondage of the enemy. This will not be our portion in Jesus name.

The questions are, who are these enemies? Are they spirits, are they human beings? Brethren, they are a combination of both. Human beings in a covenant with the forces of darkness.

Physically, they are people who do not want to see your dreams fulfilled in life. They are those that your plight gladdens their hearts.

They could be enemies pretending to be friends. They could be blood relations, neighbours or co-workers. They are those who want you stagnated. They do not want you to make progress in life.

A lot more reasons abound why someone or a group of people may want you to be in bondage.

Most of the time, we lack the human ability to tackle these people and the reason is they are backed by the forces of darkness.

So, if you are oppressed in any way and you are conscious that the forces of darkness are behind your plight, the last place to go is to an herbalist. Why? This is because darkness cannot wipe out darkness. Only light, the Light of God can override darkness.

Brethren, a born-again Christian need not be afraid of the forces of darkness. All you need do is claim your right to light and victory is sure.

Before you and I were born, God gave us assurance that He will deliver us.

Psalm 50 vs. 15 KJV“ And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me”.

It is for the same reason that we cannot physically be delivered from these forces of darkness that we are told by king David in Psalm 20 vs.1&2 “ The Lord hear me in the day of trouble; the name of the God of Jacob defend thee; Send thee help from the sanctuary, and strengthen thee out of Zion; “.

Brethren, have you really sat down to reflect deeply on that challenge that seems insurmountable?

Why for instance will a married couple medically certified fit to have biological children be barren? Why would a lady that everyone admires not have even one man propose to her? Why should that child that you love so much be in and out of hospital all the time?

Why have you been unable to secure a job whereas, those with lower qualifications were employed where you sent in your application?

Have you asked yourself, why you have not been promoted all these years, yet, others are being promoted and you are also dedicated and hard working?

As a married couple why is it that each time you discuss with your spouse it ends up in disagreements and you are both gradually drifting apart?

So many questions, that you are unable to find answers to. What do you do? Cry unto God, Call on the Lord of Hosts and ask for his help.

Acts 26 vs. 18 KJV gives us one of the reasons we need to give our lives to Christ.

“ To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me”.

Note the “ turn from darkness to light”. Sometimes, it is not even these external forces that have put us in one form of bondage or another; we have imprisoned ourselves spiritually by our own actions consciously or unconsciously.

Men and women who engage in casual sex with people outside marriage easily get themselves spiritually imprisoned by the forces of darkness and only the power of God can deliver such a person who must also indicate willingness to be delivered.

Colossians 1 vs. 12-14 shows us the way to total deliverance. “ Giving thanks unto the Father, which made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the Kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:”

Clearly, this Bible passage tells us about Jesus at whose name every knee must bow.

For a woman reading this article, you are fed up with miscarriages and almost giving up especially as every scientific move you made has failed.

Cry unto Jesus. Cry like someone who is determined to be set free and you will receive an answer. Everyone will see your testimony when it arrives and rejoice with you.

Brethren, you cannot allow darkness to dominate your life.

It’s Thessalonians 5 vs. 4&5 “ But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief. Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night nor of darkness”.

Brethren, as a Christian, a born again Christian, you are a child of light. You do not belong to darkness. Stop weeping, stop lamentation, stand up and claim your right by establishing a better relationship with Jesus.

The Holy Spirit admonishes us in verse 6 of that chapter, “Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober”.

In other words, you need not be asleep to the word of God. Create time for God and he will make what seems impossible possible in your life.

I urge you to dedicate the last three months of this year to prayer and better communication with God in thanksgiving and praises.

By the grace of God, you will receive that desire of your heart from the Almighty God.

Don’t despair; you are dealing with the Lord mighty in battle. The Lord of Hosts is his name.

No wonder the Psalmist said, Psalm 27 vs. 1 “ The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

Shalom!