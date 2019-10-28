Chinedu, 47, seeks N10m for Kidney transplant

By Chioma Obinna

Parents, usually, are eager to see their children grow up well and healthy with the prospect of becoming responsible members of society. Most parents feel disappointed and often break down if their dreams of seeing their children grow and become adults are being threatened by challenges of life or by a complicated ailment.“

This is the situation pervading the family of Chinedu Anyanwu, a native of Mbaise, Imo State. Chinedu who is the breadwinner of the family is battling chronic kidney disease.

According to his sister, Mrs. Chika Onyewu, the father of five was hale and hearty until seven months ago when he started having recurrent swelling of the legs, constant hiccups and vomiting.

Since then, Chinedu, who is a fish seller has not been himself. He can no longer run his business or cater to his family.

Chika said currently, Chinedu is placed on dialysis twice every week – a procedure that has drained his meager savings.

A medical report from Dialyzer Specialists Medical Centre Oshodi, Lagos and signed by the Medical Director, Dr. Adeyemi Awoniyi revealed that Chinedu presented to the nephrology unit of the Centre about three weeks ago and an assessment of chronic kidney disease was carried out on him.

Other assessments carried on him include serum investigation at presentation and abdominal CT scan with the conclusion of bilateral renal cyst formation.

Following the assessment, Awoniyi said the patient had been placed on drugs and hemodialysis.

Further, Awoniyi said the patient has been counselled extensively on the cost implication for a kidney transplant which is estimated to be about N10 million.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard Healthy Living, Chika appealed to the Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, corporate organisations, and public-spirited Nigerians to help save Chinedu’s life.

Chika said: “Currently, we have spent all we have in just a few weeks. He has five children who are in school and a wife to take care of. The medications he is placed on are very expensive. He is currently receiving outpatient treatment twice a week at Dialyzer Specialist Medical Centre which costs a lot of money.

“I am appealing to the Imo State Government and also to the Lagos State Government to assist us because we cannot raise the money for the transplant on our own.

Even if we sell a whole community in our area, the money will not come out. There is nothing we have that can be sold to raise such amount, so we are begging Nigerians and government to help us rescue Chinedu so that he can go for the life-saving transplant.

“To date, we have spent up to N0.5 million since the illness started. We have nothing left. Help save Chinedu,” she pleaded.

If you are touched by Chinedu’s plight and motivated to assist, kindly contact the family on 08137860311, 08130406545, 07069223824 or send your donations to Access Bank Account Number: 1219601864, Mr Chinedu Anyanwu.

vanguard