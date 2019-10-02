Cargo Tracking Note: Ex-workers blame EFCC for delay in salary payment

By Godfrey Bivbere & Gideon Nnaemezie

E-WORKERS of Transport and Port Management System, TPMS, operators of the now rested Cargo Tracking Note, CTN, have accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of delaying the payment of their entitlements.

CTN, also known as Advance Cargo Declaration System, ACD, is a global initiative to monitor and verify cargo on transit from the port of origin to port of destination.

The ex-workers are of the opinion that the delay in the release of the final report of the investigation by the EFCC is stalling further action that would have led to the payment of their entitlement.

The ex-staff of TPMS represented by Sunday Egwurube, told Vanguard Maritime Report that when the company returned in 2016 under the supervision of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, they only got payment for January and February that year from the management which kept reassuring them that their outstanding salaries would be paid.

He noted that the management had then attributed the non-payment to government’s introduction of the Treasury Single Account.

Egwurube noted that their families were suffering while some of his colleagues have died from lack of funds and the economic hardship in the country presently.

He appealed to the Federal Government through the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Executive Secretary of the Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, to come to their aid.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that efforts by the Shippers Council to reactivate the project because of the economic and security benefits to the country were unsuccessful as the minister then had referred the matter to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for a final decision.

Vanguard