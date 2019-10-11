Brexit: EU gives go-ahead for ‘more intense’ talks

EU countries have given the go-ahead for more “intensified” Brexit talks to take place, according to BBC report.

This comes after a meeting between Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, described by both sides as “constructive”.

The UK is due to leave the EU at 23:00 GMT on 31 October.

A summit next week is seen as the last chance to agree a deal before the Brexit deadline, BBC reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson put forward revised proposals for a deal last week, designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

BBC Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming said it was “not clear” how the forthcoming talks were going to be described, but “some form of intensified negotiations” would take place.

He added that, although there would be a “measure of confidentiality”, EU states would still be briefed on any developments.

Following his “technical” discussion with Mr Barclay in Brussels, Mr Barnier told reporters: “Be patient.”

He added: “Brexit is like climbing a mountain. We need vigilance, determination and patience.”

Earlier this week, several senior EU figures played down the chances of Brexit happening with a deal agreed to by both sides.

But on Thursday, Mr Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar held a one-to-one discussion – described by both as “very positive and very promising”.

Mr Varadkar said talks were at a “very sensitive stage” but he was now “convinced” the UK wanted a deal, adding: “I do see a pathway towards an agreement in the coming weeks.”

What are the PM’s border plans?

Under Mr Johnson’s proposals, which he calls a “broad landing zone” for a new deal with the EU:

Northern Ireland would leave the EU’s customs union alongside the rest of the UK, at the start of 2021

But Northern Ireland would continue to apply EU legislation relating to agricultural and other products, if the Northern Ireland Assembly approves

This arrangement could, in theory, continue indefinitely, but the consent of Northern Ireland’s politicians would have to be sought every four years.

⤖Brexit agreement before October 31 deadline very difficult – Irish PM

⤖Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit

Customs checks on goods traded between the UK and EU would be “decentralised”, with paperwork submitted electronically and only a “very small number” of physical checks

These checks should take place away from the border itself, at business premises or at “other points in the supply chain”

With less than three weeks to go until the Brexit deadline, Mr Johnson continues to insist the UK will leave the EU with or without a deal at the end of the month.

That is despite the so-called Benn Act – passed by MPs last month – demanding he request a delay to the Article 50 deadline from the EU until January 2020 if a deal, or a no-deal exit, has not been approved by Parliament before 19 October.

Should any new deal be reached between the EU and UK, it will still have to be approved by MPs, as well as the European Parliament.

Vanguard News Nigeria.