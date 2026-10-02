Military Pensions Board begins implementing new rates, pays arrears

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) said on Friday that it has commenced the implementation of newly approved pension rates for military pensioners following adjustments arising from the new National Minimum Wage.

MPB Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement, saying, “The applicable pension arrears had also been processed and would be credited to the accounts of all affected pensioners effective October 2, 2026.

Mohammed said the implementation of the new pension rates was part of efforts to ensure that military pensioners benefit from the adjustments associated with the new minimum wage.

He said the board appreciated the patience, understanding and cooperation demonstrated by military pensioners throughout the implementation process.

The MPB spokesman assured pensioners that the Board remained committed to the timely payment of pensions and continuous improvement in pension administration.

He said the commitment was in recognition of the “invaluable service and sacrifices” made by Nigeria’s military veterans to the nation.

The board urged military pensioners to take note of the commencement of the new rates and payment of the applicable arrears.