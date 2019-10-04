By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA ― The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Friday, granted bail to the detained activist and convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, to the tune of N100million with two sureties in like sum.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by trial Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, equally granted bail to Sowore’s co-defendant, Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate) in the sum of N50m with one surety in like sum.

Aside directing the sureties to submit their three years tax clearance certificate, the court, barred the defendants from embarking on any form of protest, pending the determination of the seven-count charge the Federal Government preferred against them.

Justice Ojukwu further ordered Sowore to surrender his international passport to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court, warning that he should not travel outside the country without permission.

Vanguard Nigeria News