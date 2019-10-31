Border killing: Ogun assembly urges customs to maintain standard rule of engagements 

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday called on the top echelon of the Nigeria Customs Service to caution its officers and men to follow the standard rule of engagements by ensuring well-guided operations in enforcing the directive of federal government in border areas with a view to protecting the sanctity of human lives in border communities in the State.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, made the call while responding to the submissions of members including Honourables Sikiratu Ajibola, Haruna Wahab and Adegoke Adeyanju, who spoke under Personal Explanation at the Assembly plenary held in Abeokuta.

Oluomo equally enjoined the people living in border areas to desist from any act that could lead to the breach of security or smuggling of contraband items.

He decried the recklessness on the part the officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service while discharging their duty in border areas.

The Speaker, who acknowledged the efforts of members of the National Assembly from the State at bringing the issue to the notice of the federal government and other appropriate authorities, stressed the need to avoid any act that could lead to loss of lives of innocent people in any part of the State.

In the same vein, the State House of Assembly has lent its voice in support of the State Government’s call on the relevant Federal Government agencies including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Office of the Ecological Fund to provide necessary support including relief materials and succor to victims of flash floods in some parts of the State.

Oluomo made the call while responding to the submissions of Honourables Abdul Oladunjoye, Adeniran Ademola, Ganiyu Oyedeji and Akeem Balogun, who reported the plights of their constituents during the recent rain, which resulted into flooding that left many people homeless.

He equally warned the people to help protect the environment, avoid dumping refuse in drainage desist from erecting structures on waterways to avoid flooding.

In another development, Speaker Oluomo acknowledged the receipt of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s correspondence transmitting “A Bill for a Law to provide for the Public-Private Partnerships, Establish the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, Promote the Development of Infrastructure and Service Delivery in Ogun State and for Related Matters”, to the lawmakers shortly after the commencement of their recess barely three weeks ago.

Also, the bill on the Ogun State Audit Law, 2019, scaled first reading on the floor of the House during the Assembly plenary after it was read for the first time by the Ag. Clerk, Mr Deji Adeyemo

