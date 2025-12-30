Ogun Assembly Ex-deputy minority leader defects from PDP to APC

A lawmaker representing Abeokuta South 1 state constituency, in the Ogun House of Assembly, Lukman Atobatele, on Tuesday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The lawmaker, who was the former Deputy Minority Leader, announced his defection in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Oludiase Elemide, at the plenary held at the Assembly Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Elemide, while reading Atobatele’s letter, said the lawmaker formally notified the House of his resignation from the PDP and his decision to join the APC.

He cited internal conflict and lack of a clear direction from the PDP leadership as part of the reasons for his defection.

“Atobatele attributed his defection to internal crises, leadership disputes, and a lack of clear direction within the PDP at both national and state levels.

“His decision was guided by the interest of his constituents, stressing that as the representative of Abeokuta South Constituency 1, his priority is to ensure his constituents benefit from a stable and progressive political platform.

“He stated that his decision to join the APC would allow him to collaborate more effectively with the government and advance the development agenda of his constituency,” he said

The Speaker expressed hope that the lawmaker’s stay in his new political party would justify the reasons for his decision.

He, however, reiterated that members of the assembly, irrespective of party affiliation, should remain one united legislative family committed to working in harmony.

Meanwhile, the assembly also commiserated with the victims of a fatal road accident involving British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, which resulted in the death of two others, including his cousin and a friend, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

The assembly’s expression of sympathy followed the presentation of the members representing Sagamu 11 and 1 state constituencies, respectively, Hon. Ademola Adeniran and Damilare Bello, who raised the issue under personal explanation.

The assembly observed a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, just as they wished the injured boxer and other survivors a speedy recovery.

The speaker enjoined motorists to exercise caution on the highway to prevent avoidable loss of lives.

He also commended his co-lawmakers for the spirit of unity and cooperation that characterised legislative activities throughout the year and also appreciated the management and staff of the assembly for their patience, solidarity and support.

Vanguard News