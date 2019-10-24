Bayelsa Guber: Commissioner makes U-turn, returns to PDP

….blames earlier resignation on communication breakdown

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Hon Markson Fefegha who resigned his appointment on October 18, 2019, has rescinded the decision.

Fefegha, in a letter announcing his return to the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state said the decision to resign was due to a breakdown in communication and urged his teeming supporters to join in the concerted efforts to support the PDP to victory in the forthcoming election.

The letter reads: “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I address my colleagues, political associates, and supporters through this medium.

“You will recall that I resigned my appointment as Hon Commissioner for Mineral Resources on the 18th of October, 2019 because of what I perceived as“political uncertainty” and other considerations.

“This was due largely to the communication gap between me and His Excellency Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson Governor of Bayelsa State at the time. Having met and discussed with him, I have reconsidered my decision to remain in the party and the government.

“Over the years, we have shared bonds of friendship and the mystic cord of brotherhood, which cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political exigencies.

“I shall continue to lavish adulation to his developmental efforts and quality of leadership to Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation

“I urge all my supporters to remain steadfast and continue to support the People’s Democratic Party.

“Let us join hands together to build a prosperous Bayelsa State. I thank you for your understanding.”

