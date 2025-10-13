Disquiet in PDP over Mbah, Diri’s planned defection to APC

By Clifford Ndujihe, Anayo Okoli, Dapo Akinrefon & Sam Oyadongha

AHEAD of the planned defections of Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, there is disquiet in both states.

Mbah and Diri, who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have reportedly concluded plans to dump their party for the APC.

They are expected to do so on October 14

However, Vanguard gathered that the defections may be delayed due to the crisis that erupted in Enugu APC over the weekend.

In readiness for Mbah, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC, last Thursday, dissolved Enugu State Working Committee, SWC, and set up a caretaker committee, led by Ben Nwoye.

While the Ben Nwoye committee is ready to welcome Governor Mbah, the dissolved SWC is kicking, insisting it is still in charge.

The leadership of the PDP in Enugu and Bayelsa have kept sealed lips on the issue, despite several attempts to get their views.

Division in Bayelsa

In Bayelsa, Diri’s planned defection to the APC has elicited reactions from stakeholders in the predominantly Ijaw speaking state.

While some defended the move, saying it would align the state with the APC controlled central government and as such attract more federal patronage, others dismissed it as self-serving, wondering the difference it would make in a state dominated by the PDP in the last 26 years, with the latter at the centre for 16 years.

Though a source close to the Bayelsa seat of government confirmed that all was set for the governor’s defection he, however, faulted the October 14 date being speculated in the mainstream media and the social media.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Yes, the governor is leaving the PDP but the October 14 date reported in the media is what I cannot guarantee. He has told us he’s leaving and as a leader, ours is to follow him. He will personally make his decision public soon.”

We are ready for Diri — APC

Attempts to get officials of the state PDP executives to speak on the development proved abortive but the state chairman of the APC, Chief Dennis Otiotio, said: “The APC Bayelsa State chapter is ready to welcome any politician that is prepared to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and his reelection in 2027.

‘’We believe the President has done well for the South-South, and all the governors of the region should, therefore, rally round to support him in the 2027 presidential election. We will be happy to receive Senator Douye Diri into the APC, anytime he decides to defect.”

But another state official of the APC who spoke anonymously, said: “I cannot react to speculation. We have not been officially communicated about the said defection.”

It’s a welcome devt — Ambakederemo

In his reaction, Ijaw leader and Convener, South South Reawakening Group, Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, said: “The switch of Governor Douye Diri from the PDP to the ruling APC is a welcome development.

I can recollect vividly my intervention in this matter where I have called on the governor to consider this move. If this is happening now, then he must have listened to wise counsel.

“Our people need to understand that to benefit substantially and have our interests protected in politics, we must have a seat at the table where decisions are made. Anything less is illusionary.

‘’This is not a time for cautious steps but for courageous leaps. The Ijaw people have been left behind and in the cold for too long. We must galvanise ourselves for a greater economic renaissance. To my mind, the switch to the party at the centre would broaden federal opportunities for Ijaw sons and daughters beyond state-level appointments as well as allow them access to federal placements and decision-making roles.

‘’Our political forebears didn’t play opposition politics at the early ages of our political journey as they were always aligning with the party at the centre. Therefore, I don’t think it will be wise to continue to be in a party that doesn’t have a future, the PDP doesn’t have any future.”

It’s self-serving, says Akene

Furoebi Akene, a development consultant and former Bayelsa Commissioner for Lands and Survey, however, differed, insisting that the governor’s planned move was self-serving.

His words: “There is no algorithm in Nigerian politics that can bring any hope to the masses in Nigeria. This democracy is the worst in the history of Nigeria such that it is worse than military dictatorship. Politicians in this country lack conscience, accountability, integrity and vision.

‘’Imagine people are not ashamed of going back to swallow their vomits. It is not only demeaning but also disgusting. It is a clear manifestation that all Nigerian politicians are looking forward to where to be safe.

‘’For me, the defection of Governor Douye Diri is not a surprise to me, just like any other defections. However, for somebody who is entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the convention planning committee of the forthcoming PDP convention in Ibadan beats my imagination.

“The word ‘trust’ has been removed from the political lexicon of Nigeria politics long ago, which is very unfortunate. A country without a functional judiciary, the so called anti-corruption agencies are corrupt in their operations and selective, so all want to be there for their sins to be forgiven.”

I can’t understand his reason — Andaobo

In his submission, Jones Andaobo said: “I’m still at a loss why a governor who is doing tremendously well will even contemplate joining a party that performed woefully at the centre.

‘’All I can say is that the loss of the PDP is going to be the gain of the APC, a party, where the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and Chief Timipre Sylva are locked in leadership struggle for the soul of the party.

‘’The presence of Diri will help stabilise the APC since he will automatically assume the leadership of the party. As we all know, Lokpobiri has a good working relationship with the incumbent governor, which is a plus for the minister in terms of political alignment and interest.”

Sacked Enugu State APC Exco

In Enugu, the dissolved APC SWC, has rejected the sack, saying it was not informed of any constitutional breach, misconduct or infraction to justify the dissolution.

The dissolved party leadership argued that it was duly elected through the party’s congress in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended), insisting that the sack was “alien to the APC Constitution, a clear act of impunity, and a direct assault on internal party democracy.”

In a 12-point statement, the 40-member Exco said the party’s “constitution clearly stipulated that only the NEC, and not the NWC, could institute disciplinary proceedings against any organ of the party and that the NEC cannot dissolve any state executive committee suo motu without due process involving the zonal executive committee.”

The statement read: “The attention of the Enugu State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to an unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional resolution purportedly passed by the National Working Committee, NWC, during its 179th meeting held on October 9, 2025, at the National Secretariat of our great party, wherein it allegedly dissolved the duly elected Enugu State Executive Committee and appointed a seven-man caretaker committee, led by Mr. Ben Nwoye.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the Enugu State Executive Committee of the APC was duly elected through the party congress, in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended). ’Enugu State chapter of the APC was never informed of any constitutional breach, misconduct or infraction that could justify the purported decision of the NWC to dissolve the State Executive Committee.

“According to Articles 21.1, 21.2, 21.3, and specifically, Article 21.3(VI)(D) of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended), the Zonal Executive Committee (South-East) is the organ constitutionally empowered to first intervene in matters requiring disciplinary action involving state organs under its zone and to make recommendations to the National Executive Committee, NEC, for further action.

‘’The constitution clearly stipulates, “The NEC cannot dissolve any state executive committee suo motu without due process involving the zonal executive committee. The purported dissolution by the NWC therefore amounts to a gross overreach, and is unlawful, unconstitutional, and void ab initio, especially since the Enugu State Executive Committee has neither disobeyed any directive nor engaged in any act of indiscipline.

“The purported dissolution of the APC Enugu State Executive Committee is alien to the APC Constitution, a clear act of impunity, and a direct assault on internal party democracy. This illegal action will be resisted by the entire state, local government, and ward structures of the party.

“Every organised political entity is governed by its constitution, and the APC, being the ruling party of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, cannot afford to descend into arbitrary rule reminiscent of the country’s undemocratic past.

“All persons listed as members of the purported caretaker committee, only one is a registered member of the APC. The rest were constitutionally suspended for various acts of anti-party activities by their respective wards, local governments, and state organs of the party, and such suspensions were duly ratified by the South-East Zonal Executive Committee. None of the suspended individuals has appealed their suspension. On record, these individuals were captured in print, electronic, and social media platforms openly campaigning against the APC during the 2023 general elections.

“We, therefore, totally reject this attempt to reward disloyalty, where known anti-party elements are being rehabilitated through illegal means by those entrusted with safeguarding the constitution of our party. Mr. Ben Nwoye, named as chairman of the purported caretaker committee, is not a member of the APC. On April 17, 2025, he publicly resigned from the party, an action widely reported across print, electronic, and online media. Appointing a non-member as chairman of a caretaker committee is not only an act of political absurdity but a deliberate subversion of the constitution. The NWC, by this singular action, has compounded illegality with illegality.

“The APC Enugu State Executive Committee hereby outrightly rejects the resolution of the NWC meeting of October 9, 2025, as it flagrantly contravenes the constitution of our great party and undermines the principles of fairness, equity, and due process. We therefore direct all organs of the APC in Enugu State, ward, local government, zonal, and state, to remain in their offices as duly elected officers and to continue discharging their constitutional responsibilities. We urge our members to remain calm, law-abiding, and resolute as we take appropriate constitutional steps to challenge this illegal directive,” the statement said.

Defections’re shameless, shambolic — Bode George

Reacting to the possible defection of Diri and Mbah, a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, described their decision as shameless and shambolic.

Asked whether he believes the governors and other PDP leaders were being blackmailed and/or intimidated into joining the APC, George told Vanguard: “I don’t know if they are being blackmailed but that should not be an issue. Why are they afraid? You must be a public servant. They should consider the people who voted for them. If they have done something in the secret, there is no way their secret will not be exposed. They should not be afraid of that.”

On the possibility of Nigeria turning into a one party state with the defections, he said: “That will be the the greatest failure of this nation. We all cannot be in the same boat. If their (APC) government was performing, I don’t think Nigerians will complain. It is despicable.

‘’There is hunger and anger in the land and some governors are jumping ship to the APC. Like we say in the Navy, if you are jumping ship, you must ensure the rope tied around your waist is tight and good.

For what these governors did, it is annoying, disgusting, disgraceful and destabilising.

‘’Did they go back to the people who gave them their mandate to tell them of their intention? The people gave them their mandate because they believed in the course of the party. It is shameless and shambolic.

‘’They must tell us what attracted them to the APC. They cannot turn Nigeria into a one party state. It’s not possible. The APC does not do what we do in the PDP but they (APC) will be shocked what Nigerians will do to them in 2027.”