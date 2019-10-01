AXA Mansard harps aligning practices with best standard

by Rosemary Onuoha

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA Group, has reiterated the need for Nigeria to align its health, safety, security as well as environmental practices with international best practices.

Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard, Mr Kunle Ahmed, stated this when the company partnered with Richardson Oil and Gas Limited to organize the PSRG-Richardson Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) forum in Lagos.

Ahmed said, “As a global brand in an industry that requires adherence to the highest level of risk management practices, AXA Mansard is delighted to have been a part of this forum. We see it as an excellent channel for industry professionals and experts to come together to learn, discuss current trends and brainstorm about industry challenges and offer practical solutions to health, safety, security and environment issues.

“The 2019 PSRG-Richardson HSSE forum was indeed an educative and informative event. Not only were beneficial insights into HSSE practices offered, but interesting Nigerian content were also shared. AXA Mansard remains dedicated to achieving excellence and international standards in HSSE practices.”

The HSSE forum is a platform for the meeting of major industry players and HSSE practitioners in various sectors to discuss and analyze issues in health, safety, security and environment.

With the theme, “Global Warming – Real Issues and Our Responsibilities”, the event was graced by dignitaries from various sectors of the Nigerian economy; including oil and gas, marine, security, manufacturing, engineering, finance, construction, telecommunications, health and insurance sectors.

