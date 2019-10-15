Attack on Oshiomhole shows APC has disintegrated ― PDP

The recent attack on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole is an indication of disintegration in the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stated on Monday.

The main opposition party also said the fact that “APC members openly took up arms against its leadership is a huge demonstration of their eternal rejection of the APC and the Buhari Presidency, particularly for the ruins they have caused our nation.”

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday, the PDP said Nigerians have now realized that all along, the leadership of the ruling party has on its neck, a burden of graft allegations, now in the open to

haunt it.

The statement read: “For APC members to publicly call their national chairman a “thief”, as reported in the open media, amply captures the mood of majority of Nigerians, including APC members, that the APC and its government are havens for thieves, criminal gangs and corrupt persons.

“The indisputable fact among Nigerians is that the APC has become torn apart within its core. The manifest greed of its leaders, particularly, in the Presidential Villa, in addition to endless infighting over positions and looted resources, has further exposed the party as a soulless mob.

“The APC has never been a genuine platform for governance. It has neither the predisposition nor the design for operable people-oriented policies and programmes. If anything, it has remained a special purpose vehicle, for power-grabbing, hijacked by an oppressive and exploitative cabal, who has no iota of interest in the welfare of Nigerians.”

According to the statement, “the propensity of APC leaders at looting our common patrimony as well as the total neglect of the living conditions of the masses, whose mandate they had stolen, has become a huge source of anger and resentment in the hearts of Nigerians.

“Nigerians expect Oshiomhole to respond to the demands of his party members, who are chasing him around like a common tout and for which he was reported to have hidden in a hotel in Benin City.

“Is it not absurd for a national chairman of a political party that claims to have won an election just a few months back to require the services of a truckload of policemen and personal thugs to escape from Benin to Abuja?

“The Edo incident reminds us of how the APC national chairman also allegedly fled the nation at the heat of his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services, DSS, in 2018 over alleged corruption charges.”

The PDP further called on Nigerians not to lose hope, adding that the country of their collective dreams would be realized if they keep hope alive.

Oshiomhole had on Saturday faced a crowd of an angry mob who laid siege in his Benin home until the police reportedly dispersed them.