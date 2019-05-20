VIDEO: Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi reacts to Supreme Court ruling

By David O Royal

Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi has reacted to the supreme court ruling on the appeal of his principal against the victory of Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 30, just minutes after the Supreme Court threw out the appeal by Atiku, Obi said:

“My reaction is first, to most sincerely thank all Nigerians who have followed the election and voted. I again thank them for this court process,” he said.

The Supreme Court, after the ruling by a seven-man panel, announced that a later date would be given to explain why the court threw out the appeal.

Peter Obi also, noted: “Our reason for coming to court is because we believe that the election…the result was not the result of lawful votes cast.

“But the process has come to the end. I thank all those who were involved – the lawyers, the judges, all of you, the Fourth Estate.

“This election and the judgement are not about President Buhari or His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. It is about the future of our country and what we are going to bequeath on our children. It is about our country.”

Watch video below:

