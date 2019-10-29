Another Catholic priest abducted in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

In a renewed attack on priests in Enugu State, another Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Arinze Madu, of the Queen of Apostles Seminary, Imezi-Owa, Ezeagu local government area of Enugu has been abducted by gunmen.

Enugu Catholic Diocese which confirmed the story said it it has been devastated since the abduction on Monday.

Director of the Diocese communication, Rev Fr Been Achi told Vanguard that “It’s heart-rendering, brings sadness and disappointment. It makes one sad the moment you think one is secured, almost to tell you that you’re not as secure.

“The priest was just coming out of his house and he was accosted and abducted.”

According to the state police command, the police is already in the trail to safely secure release of the clergy.

Enugu police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, the command has intensified manhunt on the abductors

with a view to liberating victim unhurt and arresting suspects.

It was gathered that the priest was abducted on Monday Evening at about 5.50 pm near the gate of the seminary located at Imezi Owa as he was driving out of the seminary premises after suspected hoodlums fired sporadically.

Reacting to the development, the Enugu State Government expressed deep concern about the unfortunate incident and charged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to ensure that the priest was rescued unhurt.

The state government added that it “will leave no stone unturned to make sure that he regains his freedom.”

The government reassured the people of its “commitment to continue to make the state safe and to sustain the enviable status of Enugu as one of the safest and most peaceful states in Nigeria.”

