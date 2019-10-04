Akinfenwa’s death, a loss to the progressives’ family —Oyetola

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has described the death of an elder statesman and former Alliance for Democracy (AD) leader in the Senate, Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, as not only devastating but another loss to the family of the progressives in Nigeria.

Oyetola, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, commiserated with his immediate family in particular and the progressives’ family in general, saying the late elder statesman died at a time his wise counsel and political experiences were needed most in the polity.

“Baba Akinfenwa’s death was not only devastating but another loss to the progressives’ family. But as a people, we are consoled by the fact that he ran a good race while he was alive.

“As a professional teacher, who was interested in entrenching the progressive ideology in his area under the then old Oyo State, late Akinfenwa joined the Action Group (AG) Youth Association early in life and did well in promoting and propagating the ideals of the progressives.

“When he eventually had the opportunity to serve in public office, first as a commissioner and later as a lawmaker, the late Akinfenwa gave a good account of himself as a true disciple of the late Chief Bola Ige, another icon of the progressives.

“My deep condolences go to the entire family, the progressives as well as the entire state. He will be sorely missed. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and I pray God to give all of us the courage and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Oyetola added.

Late Akinfenwa, 89, a former Commissioner for Education in old Oyo State, died on Thursday, in Ibadan.

vanguard