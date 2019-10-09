300 road projects under construction in Edo

At least 300 roads are currently under construction in different communities across Edo, the Special Adviser to the Edo Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie says.

Osagie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday, that about 80 per cent of the roads had been completed while others were ongoing.

He listed the roads that have been completed to include the dualisation of TV/Eheakpen roads, Giwa Amu Street, Oko Central road, Jemide/Akhiobare roads, 1st and 2nd Ugbor roads, Etete/ Guobadia roads, Ikpokpan road and Nekpen-Nekpen road.

Others are: Uzebba-Okpujie-Akagbor road, construction of pedestrian bridge at university of Benin main gate, rehabilitation of wash out bridge on Sabongida-Ora-Uzebba-Ifon road and Edebiri Irowa street.

“College road, Osuma Goodwill Street, Erediawa Street off Ekenwan road and Igbesanwan-Aruosa Street, construction of high court internal roads, James Watt road, Idahosa Street, Ugoneki-Ugieghudu-Ehor road, and country home road.

” Ibiwe road, Oba Eweka/Ogba-Tuo/Oni road and Agenmomhe/ commercial avenue, Akenzuwa roads , Medical stores road,Wire road, Lucky way, roads behind Oba palace, inner roads in Uselu and Boundary road.

“Gapiona road,Irhirhi-Aruogba-Obazagbon-Obagienevbosa-Ogheghe road, poultry road and Omoruyi road among others have all been completed,” he said.

According to Osagie, the dualisation of Ekenwa road, Benin-Abraka road and a number of others roads were ongoing.(NAN).

Vanguard