Re-elect me to complete ongoing projects, Tinubu begs Edo voters

By Ozioruva Aliu & Omeiza Ajay

BENIN CITY — President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the people of Edo State to give him a second term to complete ongoing federal projects and consolidate on his administration’s achievements.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the appeal, yesterday, at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign rally at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, which also coincided with the second anniversary of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration.

“We have come this far with your trust and we seek your mandate to finish the work we have begun,” Shettima told the crowd.

He said the Federal Government had embarked on several infrastructure, power and healthcare projects in the state, adding that the administration deserved to be judged by its impact on citizens.

“We ask that our stewardship be judged by the lives our decisions have touched and the work we are determined to complete,” he said.

Shettima listed the ongoing dualisation of the Benin-Ekpoma, Benin-Auchi and Benin-Okene roads, as well as emergency repairs on the Benin-Asaba road.

He said the completed Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben gas pipeline would support power generation, while new transmission lines could add 600 megawatts to the national grid.

The Vice-President also cited the radiotherapy centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, and Federal Government support for 158 public health facilities across Edo as evidence of the administration’s commitment to healthcare. On cultural heritage, he said progress had been made towards the return of the Benin artefacts, with Cambridge and Sweden transferring ownership of some treasures to Nigeria.

Shettima expressed confidence that the combination of Tinubu’s federal projects and Okpebholo’s performance would secure victory for the APC in the January 16, 2027 election.

Governor Okpebholo, who declared that Edo was ready for Tinubu’s re-election, said the President deserved nothing less than total victory for his support to the state.

“Mr President has done so much for Edo people. About 15,000 Edo citizens are benefiting from NELFUND. Edo is now a construction site because of the courage of one man, Mr President, who removed fuel subsidy and reformed our tax system,” he said.

Okpebholo pledges 2.5m votes

The governor pledged to deliver 2.5 million votes for Tinubu.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said APC leaders in the South-South had resolved to deliver more votes for Tinubu than any other geopolitical zone.

He cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the allocation of resources to states under the administration’s fiscal reforms and other infrastructure projects as reasons for the region’s support.

“We have resolved that no zone will beat us in the election,” Akpabio declared.

He also listed the recruitment of more than 500 forest guards from Edo youths and the establishment of the Nigerian Army’s 83 Division in the state among the President’s contributions.

Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, said improved security in the South-South had helped raise crude oil production to about 1.8 million barrels per day from barely one million barrels.

He said security and saving lives and communities remained the first priority of the APC manifesto, adding that the party was looking to Edo for two million votes.

Former Edo governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, described Okpebholo’s administration as one that had matched promises with performance.

“In the last 24 months, the governor has been building roads, building flyovers, empowering market women, building and equipping public schools, building and equipping health centres. He has the people with him,” he said. Oshiomhole urged voters to support APC candidates across the board, including the President and the party’s three senatorial candidates, arguing that Tinubu needed a cooperative Senate to implement his policies.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, urged Edo voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, ahead of the election.

“If you collect your Permanent Voter Card, you have the weapon. The weapon we need on January 16 is the PVC,” he said, expressing confidence that the 2.5 million-vote target set by Okpebholo was achievable.

Vanguard News