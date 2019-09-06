Breaking News
Xenophobic attacks: ‘Victims dead, alive must be compensated’

A Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh, on Friday said  all agents of civilisation should condemn xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African countries in South Africa.

Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the state House of Assembly, also called on the Federal Government to ensure that Nigerian victims dead or alive would be adequately compensated.

The legislator made the call while speaking to newsmen in Lagos.

Braimoh all that said regional and world bodies especially African Union and United Nations should rise against any form of racism.

He described xenophobic the attack in South Africa as senseless, reckless, barbaric and unacceptable.

“It is repugnant to any known human order or system.

“It is, therefore, unacceptable and should be loudly condemned by all agents of civilisation worldwide,” he said.

Braimoh said that it was paradoxical that  South Africa for which many Nigerians contributed to its  liberation from apartheid rule became hostile to it.

According to the legislator, any society where the rule of law fails and self help prevails is akin to the stone age where life was brutish and nasty.

He told journalists that  Nigerian Government  had been able to respond  well in the circumstances but needed to follow the matter up to a logical conclusion.

According to him, the government must ensure that all victims dead and alive are adequately compensated and their murderers brought to book.

Braimoh appealed to Nigerians to be calculated in their reactions to the attacks ‘in spite of the infuriating and exasperating temptations and frustrations’.

“By the indigenisation laws of Nigeria, substantial interests in almost all commercial and industrial concerns are owned by our investors even if they buy into world renowned brands as franchises.

“Therefore,  destroying businesses perceived to be South African is simply destroying our own property.

“Our law enforcement agents should also tread softly and disperse unlawful assemblies with non-lethal weapons,” he said. (NAN)

