Why we established SPU in Delta– IGP

THE Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has said the Special Police Unit was formed as a special separate unit under Nigeria Police to fortify security around very important personalities and diplomats in the country.

The IGP made the clarification over the weekend during the commissioning of the SPU Base 25 complex at Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The police boss represented by the Assistant Inspector General, AIG in charge of Special Operations, Police Force headquarters, Peter Ogunyanwo, in his address at the event, also warned men of the new unit in Delta to shun corrupt practices and any act that is capable of jeopardizing the standard operation procedures and denting the image of the force.

He said: “The SPU was established in 2009 to fortify security around VIPs and diplomats who by all ramifications, must be protected and guarded against any unforeseen attacks. The unit also additionally, also provides support for the anti-crime moves of the Nigeria police.”

Tasking men of the unit on adherence to human right, the IGP said: “Observance of human right guide by rule of law and fear of God must always take precedence in the discharge of your duties irrespective of the status or social class of whoever you are assigned to protect.”

In his address, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, urged the Nigeria police to take a step ahead of criminals operating with sophisticated weapons by equipping policemen in the battle field with more advanced weapons to smash criminals.

Speaking on his contributions to the Nigeria police since his assumption as governor of the state, the governor said: “We believe that our security agencies and personnel need to be properly cared for, motivated and provided with decent working environment.

“In October, 2016, we donated 10 Hilux patrol vans to the command’s headquarters in the state to ensure ease in movement and swift response to distress calls. Similarly, the Delta State Security Trust Fund in 2018 donated Sienna vehicles to the force.”

READ ALSO:

Commending the state governor for providing the facilities needed for the take off of the unit in its community, the board of trustees, Akwuofor community landlords and tenants association expressed delight on the commissioning of the base in their locality.

Pastor Jossy Honnah who read the address of the community, stated that the establishment of the unit has further improved tremendously the security of lives and properties in the area as the community has now become a no-go area for any kind of criminal activity.

On her part, the Commanding Officer of the base, SP Omosetemi Agbede Nwashindi, stated that the establishment of the unit in Delta State is a move by the police to bringing police service delivery closer to the people.

In her address, she said: “Delta State was without SPU base until the assumption of office of the incumbent IGP who saw the need to reposition the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery leading to the establishment of the base in the state.”

SP Nwashindi also commended Governor Okowa for donating and renovating the three storey building housing the SPU formation as well as providing logistics support for a smooth takeoff of the formation.

To the IGP, she said: “My undulated appreciation is also extended to the IGP for supporting the developed role of national mechanism for promoting gender equality and empowerment of women in the force and finding me worthy of being the first female commander in charge of a base in the history of the Nigeria police force.”

VANGUARD