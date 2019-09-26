Why lesson plans, notes should be on website’

By Elizabeth Uwandu

As part of efforts to improve service delivery in the teaching profession, the Ogun State Government has advocated the introduction of teacher’s lesson plans and notes on the state’s website, as well as integration of fishery and animal husbandry into the curricular of both primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Special Adviser on Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, stated this while declaring open the 2019 In-house workshop with the theme, “Alleviating Parental Shortcoming in the Life of Schools: Principal’s Approach”, organised by All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Ogun State Chapter, held at Adetola Odutola College Hall, Ijebu Ode.

Mrs. Soyombo said such introduction into the school curriculum would bring life back into the classrooms, adding that hours wasted in writing lesson notes could be channelled towards other positive activities for students, as all hands must be on deck for the development of education sector in the state.

According to her, “Lesson plan cannot work again in the present Information and Communication Technology (ICT) age, let’s join hands together to see that we take teaching and learning in our schools to the next level. We cannot expect different results from performing same actions all the time. I am very sure that Ogun teachers and principals are fast learners and the best in the country”.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) Mrs. Mojisola Dosunmu, said with the present administration’s commitment to the education sector, the state would be better positioned to provide qualitative education, adding that all education stakeholders were adequately preparing for the new academic session.

Dosunmu said TESCOM also embarked on training of 1,500 public secondary teachers, “as training and retraining of teachers cannot be overemphasized for the development of education in the state.”

While charging participants to take advantage of the training for the development of students and to promote inter-personal relationship in schools, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Mr. Olu-Ola Aikulola, said the theme of the event was apt, as parents, guardians and principals should come together in shaping the future of the students for a greater tomorrow.

In her welcome address, President, ANCOPSS, Dr. (Mrs.) Womiloju Ayodele, said the theme was carefully selected to instil in the principals the need to ensure that their primary objective was to shape the students’ future for them to be useful to themselves and the society.

She admonished parents to be alive to their responsibilities in order to raise a generation of diligent, upright and brilliant students who would take the state to greater heights.

