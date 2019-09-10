Whistleblower remanded in prison over false alarm of N700 million pension

By Jane Echewodo

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja , today remanded a whistleblower, Archibong Edem, in prison custody over a false alarm of an alleged N700 million pension and tax evasion fraud.

Edem was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge bothering on making a false statement to a public officer.

The prosecution Counsel of the EFCC, S. O. Daji informed the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on August 7, 2019, in Lagos.

Daji however, said that the defendant provided false information to a public officer and the EFCC about the involvement of a company, Starsonic/Sacvin Group of Nigeria, where he is an employee, in a pension and tax evasion fraud.

Also read:

“The defendant said that the management staff of the company was involved in massive pension fraud, tax evasion and other fraudulent activities in the tune of N700 million.

The prosecutor further told the court that the offence of making a false statement to a public officer contravened Sections 96 (a) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2011.

According to the charge, “Edem had on August 7, with an intent to cause arrest and prosecution of the management staff of Starsonic/Sacvin Group Nigeria Limited gave information he knew to be false to the EFCC and Mrs Patience Kalu, a public officer, that the company is involved in a massive pension fraud, tax evasion and other fraudulent activities running over N700m”.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi, thereafter remanded the defendant in prison custody while the case file was remitted back to the registry for assignment.