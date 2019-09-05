Breaking News
Translate

We hold S-African govt responsible — Labour

On 8:00 amIn Newsby

By Victor Young

 

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, condemned the attacks on businesses and killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

It blamed the South African government for the increasing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans.

 

Labour
Members of NLC in front of Minister of Labour’s house during the protest over the refusal by the Minister to inaugurate the Board of NISTF in Abuja yesterday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

While demanding an immediate end to the killings and destruction of properties, NLC also demanded appropriate compensation and an assurance that the killings and attacks on Nigerian businesses would never happen again in South Africa

Just in: NLC confirms Ugboaja’s appointment as new General Secretary(Opens in a new browser tab)

NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said: “We at the Nigeria Labour Congress condemn in strongest terms, the attacks on businesses and killings of Nigerians by South Africans in South Africa. These attacks and killings are beastly and unacceptable.

‘’The frequency and escalation of these attacks are not only reprehensible but are capable of undermining the illustrious bilateral relations between the government and people of Nigeria and government and people of South Africa.

“However, as despicable as these attacks are, we will advise against crude retaliatory measures such as the burning down    of perceived    South African businesses in Nigeria.” for in reality, some of those businesses are owned by Nigerians.

‘’We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to leave this matter to the Nigerian government which has acted properly by  dispatching an envoy to South Africa to express its displeasure as well as  table its  demands.

“On our part too, we hold the South African government squarely responsible for failing in its duty to protect or safeguard the lives and properties of foreign nationals, especially Nigerians who have been subject of attacks over time.

‘’Accordingly, we demand an immediate end to these killings and destruction of properties. We demand for appropriate compensation and an assurance that this will never happen again not only to Nigerians but all foreign nationals in South Africa.”

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.