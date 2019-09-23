Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday raised the alarm over the creation and usage of twitter handles, saying they are fake and don’t belong to the security agency.

A statement issued by its Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the DSS neither owns nor operates any twitter handle and is perplexed to find certain accounts linked to it.

The spokesman, however, assured Nigerians that efforts had commenced to fish out the elements behind the scam with a view to bringing them to book so that they do not continue to use the fake accounts to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.

Afunanya said: “This is to inform the public and particularly, social media users that the Department of State Services (DSS) does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles. The Service, therefore, disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation.

“These Twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.

“It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood.

“The public is hereby warned to disregard them and any message(s) they may contain. However, a detailed investigation has already commenced to ensure that the suspect(s) is/are apprehended and prosecuted.”

Vanguard News