Omokri’s clearance may raise institutional concerns, Onoh warns DSS

Onoh

By Denis Agbo

The Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly and former Southeast spokesman for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon. Ejike Onoh, has cautioned the Department of State Services (DSS) to exercise utmost diligence in the ongoing clearance process for ambassadorial nominee Mr. Reno Omokri.

Onoh said his concern is based on the need to preserve institutional consistency, national security considerations, and public confidence in the country’s security vetting procedures.

He stated that granting security clearance at this time could create public misinterpretation, especially in light of the ongoing prosecution of Mr. Omoyele Sowore on charges including treasonable felony.

According to him, both cases have generated significant public commentary, and the DSS must avoid actions that could be wrongly construed as inconsistent or politically selective.

Reno Omokri is among the ambassadorial nominees currently undergoing DSS screening.

Onoh noted that public statements made by both Sowore and Omokri in the past have attracted wide debate, but maintained that while Sowore’s case remains before the court, any clearance process involving another public figure who has also made strong political criticisms of government should be handled with exceptional caution to avoid institutional misunderstandings.

He stressed that Sowore’s case (Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019) is active and sub judice, and that the DSS must ensure that no action taken during Omokri’s clearance is perceived as interfering with or undermining ongoing judicial processes.

Onoh argued that granting clearance at this time could lead to avoidable public speculation, and could be leveraged by defence counsel in the Sowore case to raise procedural objections or claims of inconsistency.

He also said the DSS must consider constitutional provisions requiring ambassadorial nominees to be persons of “proven integrity,” noting that public perceptions and international diplomatic considerations must be carefully weighed during the clearance process.

According to him, Nigeria must ensure that ambassadorial nominees meet the standards set out under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and that their appointment does not create issues of acceptance with potential receiving states.

Onoh further cautioned that the DSS must safeguard its institutional reputation by ensuring that all vetting decisions reflect objectivity and adherence to established security protocols.

He noted that Nigeria’s international partners closely observe the country’s appointment processes, and any misinterpretation could lead to diplomatic complications.

Finally, Onoh urged the DSS to conduct its review with the highest level of scrutiny and transparency, saying that careful handling of the matter will help maintain confidence in Nigeria’s security and diplomatic institutions.