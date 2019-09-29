We are not going to increase tax – Oyo govt.

The Oyo State Government has assured the people of the state that it will not increase tax on business enterprises to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Mr John Adeleke, the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Internal Revenue Service, gave the assurance while addressing newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to Adeleke, Gov. Seyi Makinde is a people friendly governor and would show empathy in his dealings on all issues.

He said the government was working assiduously to capture other areas that had not been explored to generate more revenue.

”A culture of efficient and leak-proof collection in all areas of revenue would be put in place.

“Instead of tax increment, we are emphasising efficient collection of existing revenue and we are bringing our informal sector into the tax net.

“The good performance of Gov. Makinde has also changed the attitude of the stakeholders toward tax payment as most of them are responding without any reminder.

” However, the economy is a big challenge for many companies as this has implication on Pay As You Earn (PAYE) remittances,” he stated.

The chairman further explained that some tax payers that were reluctant to respond were being served reminders after which thorough enforcement would follow.

He. however, assured the people that any step to be taken to enforce the tax drive would be legal and with human face.

On government’s decision to exempt churches and mosques from paying taxes, Adeleke clarified that those with revenue earning ventures and other businesses would pay taxes, levies and other fees as applicable. (NAN)

Vanguard