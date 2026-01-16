Three suspects arrested over Old Oyo National Park killing – Govt

The Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, has said that three key suspects involved in the killing of the five forest guards at the Old Oyo National Park in Oloka Village on Jan. 5 have been arrested.

Owoseni disclosed this on Friday while briefing Gov. Seyi Makinde, who paid an assessment visit to the scene of the Jan. 5 bandits’ attack at the Old Oyo National Park office, Oloka Village in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He said that the suspects are currently undergoing further investigation.

During the visit, Gov. Seyi Makinde said that a request would be made to the military authorities in Abuja for the establishment of a military base in Oloka Village to further strengthen security in the community.

The governor, who commiserated with people of the community and the affected families, said the state would constitute a joint security programme for the people of the community.

He assured residents of the state that his administration would redouble its efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the state.

Makinde, however, emphasised that the issue of security was a collective responsibility of all and not the business of government alone.

He urged residents of the state to always alert government and security agencies when they notice any suspicious activity in their community.

The governor commended the service commanders for their support, dedication and commitment to securing lives and properties of the people.

Makinde also promised to rehabilitate the road leading to the community from Ikoyi-Ile under the Rural Access and Agricultural Market Project (RAAMP) for easy movement and also ensure improved telecommunication service.

“I want to assure you that we will pay for telecommunication companies to come and install masts here,” he said while equally promising to provide boreholes as well as solar-powered street lights in the community as ways of making living in the community easy.

The governor further announced a compensation of N5 million each to the families of the five forest guards killed during the attack.

He also awarded scholarships up to university levels to children of the deceased guards.

He warned bandits and those causing problems in the area to desist, vowing to ensure that the culprit feels the presence of fortified security henceforth.

“We are working very hard with our service commanders to ensure we put every necessary thing in place touching clearance operation in the Old Oyo National Park,” the governor added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor later led the people to observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for the deceased. (NAN)