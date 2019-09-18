VP Osinbajo’s office has been rendered useless, irrelevant – Afenifere

By Nwafor Sunday

Following a report that the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been ordered to seek approval from President Muhammadu Buhari, in making decisions for agencies under his supervision, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Wednesday said the vice president’s office has been rendered useless, impotent and irrelevant.

Recall that an online media had published a news article titled “EXCLUSIVE: Buhari directs Osinbajo to seek approvals for agencies under him”, noting that Buhari has stripped off the powers given to Osinbajo to make decisions and approve contracts, annual reports, annual accounts, and power to make regulations, among other key functions under his agencies.

But in a quick response, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to Osinbajo on Media and Publicity, said that Osinbajo remained committed to service of his fatherland.

Akande also stated that the reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo did not follow due process in the supervision of agencies under him are false and misleading.

He equally said that the report by the media which claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed Osinbajo to seek approvals for agencies under him was sensational.

Akande said that the report suggested, falsely, that agencies under the supervision of the Vice President did not normally comply with established rules where presidential approvals were required.

But reacting on Wednesday the spokesman for Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said that the group is watching as the story develops, noting that it cannot jump into conclusion.

In an interview with Punch, Odumakin opined, “We are watching as events unfold. We are studying the situation, but we must also not muddle up issues.

“For now, we will not jump into any premature conclusion that this is about 2023 alone.

“We will need more information to know whether it is political or whether there was abuse of office or process.

“But the barrage of the last 48 hours shows that there is something wrong.

“We will wait to have all the facts because we don’t want to say a Yoruba man is being attacked.

“They may have had a justifiable reason to do so; but we are taking note of every development and at the appropriate time, we will make our position known.

“But clearly, what has happened is that the VP’s office has been rendered impotent, useless and irrelevant.”

