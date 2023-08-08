Fagbemi, SAN: The rule of law will prevail again

Instructively, with his experience in law practice and conscience, Fagbemi will revive the legal system- if given the portfolio of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, that will stand the test of time, and Nigerians will rekindle their confidence in the presumed lost glory of the judiciary”

By Mark Columbus Orgu

There is no better way to describe one of the highly respected legal genius and an accomplished jurist, Prince Abdulateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), who has created a niche in an admirable and enviable way in the legal profession. In fact, I am tempted to equate him with an American erudite jurist, Elbert Parr Tuttle (1879-1996), a former Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals in the Fifth Circuit from 1960 to 1967, who displayed tenacity, capacity, competence, character and conscience, nurtured by truth and patriotism.

Abdulateef, was born on the 16th of July, 1959, into a Royal family of Prince (as he then was), Salaudeen Olagunju Adeyeye Fagbemi of Oba’s Compound, Ijagbo, Kwara State, Nigeria.

Interestingly, as a young man, he had no trace that he was born into any famous legal family, yet, with strong-will-power and hard work, including loyalty to duty as regards to the rule of law and ethics, Fagbemi, was conferred with the highest rank in the practice of law in Nigeria on the September 9, 1996, as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), after 10 years at the bar; a record yet to be equaled, not to talk of being beaten. This didn’t hike his ego, but deepened his humility, kindness and hard work.

Prince Fagbemi became the Chairman Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology in 2017, when I got to know him in the course of my media activities in the college. By the time he realized that I am a patriotic Nigerian cum media expert and an alumnus of the College, he drew me nearer. Also, by the time he completed his first tenure in a very harmonious working relations with then Rector, Engr. Femi Omokungbe and other management team in 2021, Yabatech retained its pride and dignity as the premier tertiary institution in Nigeria.He was reappointed for a second term, the first to be so appointed in the history of the college.

Interestingly, Fagbemi served his country with his personal resources as he did not draw any entitlement from the college for his five years of service. duty. He was driven by his sense of duty and patriotism

Academically, Prince Lateef started his primary school education at Ansar- u- Deen Primary School Ilorin, and later, to Offa Grammar School, Offa for his Secondary Education. He exhibited a great degree of brilliance, love and scholarship that translated into academic excellence right from his childhood. Thus, as fortune would have it, he got admitted into the University of Jos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Law degree, LL.B. (Hons), graduating with a Second Class upper Division in 1984. He was at the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island Lagos where he passed his bar examinations and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

After this, he joined the law firm of Chief Afe Babalola, (SAN), for the one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and he later became an integral part of this famous law firm and left no one in doubt from the beginning that he is destined for the highest place in the legal profession.

Like a man of dream and focus longing for fortune and fame with greater knowledge in the area of expertise as attested by Socrates “There was only one good, namely, knowledge; and one only evil, namely, ignorance”. The legal jurist understood this very clearly as he proceeded to the famous Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, and obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M.)degree. This expansion in academic progression landed him as Head of Chambers of Afe Babalola & Co.

Law Firm

He started his law firm in 2000 when he commissioned Temitope Chambers, 22 Fajuyi Road, MKO Abiola Estate, Ekotedo Ibadan, later, another one at Rivers House, Central Area, Abuja some years later.

Fagbemi has traversed all hierarchy of Courts in Nigeria, paying attention to details and techniques in law cases and even received accolades from Justices, Judges, legal writers and academic Commentators. Most notably, he was the lead counsel to former Governor Rotimi Chibuike Ameachi, and led all the legal tussle between the Governor and the People Democratic Party, culminating in the unprecedented judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which pronounced Ameachi as the validly elected Governor of Rivers State, in 2007 even though he was unlawfully disallowed from “participating” in the Governorship election.

He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Body of Senior Advocates and the Nigerian Body of Benchers. He is presently a Board Member, Faculty of Law University of Ibadan, Chairman, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK (Ibadan Chapter) among others.

Instructively, with his experience in law practice and conscience, Fagbemi will revive the legal system- if given the portfolio of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, that will stand the test of time, and Nigerians will rekindle their confidence in the presumed lost glory of the judiciary. I have no doubt in his capacity because in some conversations we have had in the past, he believes in, workable legal system that will make Nigeria’s legal framework enviable with total submission to the rule of law.

This, he has written comprehensively in the Afrikanwatch Memoir, 2020 and 2021 respectively. In fact, in 2020, he was awarded African and legal luminary man of the year by Afrikanwatch Network. By 2021, he was made Afrikanwatch National Grand Mentor (ANGM) and Patron. With him as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, I am sure, the judiciary is very safe and the era of court disobedience by Institutions will be a thing of the past. Fagbemi will uphold the rule of law and the sanctity of justice in the country.

Orgu, is the Editor-in-Chief, Afrikanwatch Network, wrote from Lagos ([email protected])