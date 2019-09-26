US government lauds greenhouse technology for agriculture

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu, Benin



The United States Government yesterday expressed its readiness to partner with Nigerian agriculturists who are interested in using greenhouse technology to increase food production in the country.



United States Consular General to Nigeria, Claire Peirangelo stated this when she led a delegation to visit the Wells Hosa Greenhouse farms owned by billionaire Captain Hosa Okunbo. The farm produces varieties of tomatoes, pepper, and cucumber which is made available in the open market. Pierangelo described the place as unique, special and revolutionary.

She inspected the Greenhouse farm where she said the Managing Director of the farm, Mr. Bright Okunbo, would be participating in next month’s Trade Development Agency in the United States.

She said food production can be increased in Nigeria using technology and education. She said; “We are happy to come to Wells Hosa Greenhouse farm today to see state of the art greenhouse operation. This is something unique, and special and revolutionary in Nigeria.

Next month, Wells Hosa will be participating in next month’s US Trade Development Agency. He will visit four states in the US to look at the way we did business, to develop new partnership and offer new products. “We are excited about his vision not just his company here but his company across the country. What is possible in Nigeria is to increase food production using technology and education spreading it across the country to feed your industry.

“This is pure Nigeria investment and we are interested in it. We have the technology, we have the products, we have the partnerships. We are hoping to work with them and others. Nigeria investment here is the best way to go.” On his part, Okunbo said they were pioneers of greenhouse technology farming in the country that began production in 2018.

Okunbo said that his visit to the US is to see how they could get the right technology and partners so that they could improve on what they were already doing in Nigeria.

“We want to improve on what we have. To see how we can expand this greenhouse spread all over the country. That is the goal, that is the mission we hope to achieve. This is because food security is very important. We have been able to use technology and agriculture to produce tomatoes and pepper here in Edo State.”

Vanguard News