UNILAG worker commits suicide with ‘sniper’ after facing panel

By Rasheed Sobowale

The University of Lagos, Akoka employee, Sunday Meshioye has committed suicide allegedly with sniper after facing an investigative panel of the institution.

Meshioye was a driver in the Sociology Department, Faculty of Social Science of the Institution.

Confirming the report, the Principal Assistant Registrar and Head of Information Unit, UNILAG, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, said Meshioye, was facing a panel over a bus in his care which got burnt.

Oloyede said the panel has neither concluded its investigations nor deliver a verdict on the matter as at the time the incident happened.

“He was facing a panel that was set up to unravel the circumstances that led to the destruction by fire, of an official vehicle.”

“The unfortunate incident took place before the panel concluded its Investigation. It’s indeed a sad situation.” She said.

Meshioye reportedly took an insecticide branded ‘sniper’ on Wednesday 11 September evening after facing the disciplinary panel set up to investigate the incident on Tuesday (September 10).

The driver died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after he was transferred from the University’s health centre.

The Lagos State police spokesman, Bala Elkana did not deny the occurrence of the event but instead said the matter has not been officially reported to the police.

Meshioye is survived by a wife and three children.

Vanguard.