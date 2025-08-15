Medical student commits suicide after exam setback — OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has confirmed the tragic death of one of its medical students, Ajibola Ibitayo, who allegedly committed suicide in Ejigbo, his parents’ hometown.

Ajibola, a 200-level student in the Faculty of Dentistry, reportedly took his own life after learning that his last semester’s results, released on Wednesday, meant he would have to repeat the level. Under the university’s policy, repeating a level could lead to automatic withdrawal if the situation persists.

In a statement yesterday, the university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, claimed that Ajibola, whose father is a medical doctor, injected himself at home in Ejigbo Local Government Area.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged parents and guardians to prepare their children to face life’s setbacks with resilience.

“The entire community of Obafemi Awolowo University has been thrown into mourning following the death of a Part Two student of the Faculty of Dentistry,” the statement read.

“Disturbed and saddened, the Vice-Chancellor appeals to parents and guardians to instil in their children and wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

“Professor Bamire also urged students and young people to see failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward success and greater achievements.

“He prayed that God Almighty would grant the parents, family, Faculty, College of Health Sciences, and the University community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”