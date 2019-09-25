A United Nations, UN, accredited organisation, Global Empowerment Movement, GEM, has honoured the Chairman of Blue Diamond Logistics and Founder of Uzotex Charity Foundation, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu with the “Blessings of Africa Award’ yesterday in New York.

Mbisiogu, who was also recognised by the Georgia House of Representatives, was honoured for being committed to the improvement of the quality of life at the grassroots.

Other awardees at the event which was attended by the representative of the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari include First Lady of Gambia; Queen mother, Dr. Belois Blackey; Rep Donald Payne Jr, New Jersey’s 10th District; Hon Benaoyagha Okoyen, the Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York; Dr. Lenora Peterson ,Obama Ambassador; Dr Iwuzo Livinus Obilo; Rev Frank Ekejija; and Her Royal Highness, Jane Angelique, Founder Afi World Peace Initiative.

The award presentation took place on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York.

In a resolution, Representative Karen Bennett, District 94 of Georgia House of Representatives, said Mbisiogu was honoured for his outstanding work in championing and advancing the development of his community.

He said: “Mbisiogu is an award-winning philanthropist, wise mentor, dexterous business visionary, and driven social entrepreneur whose mission is the development of African youths, poverty alleviation and providing those in need with better living conditions.

“Known for spearheading the quest for sustainable power and industrialisation in Nigeria, through his network, the Good Governance Initiative, Mbisiogu has founded and sponsored different organisations such as his nonprofit, Uzotex Charity Foundation to accomplish his greater goal of bettering the lives of people.

“Uzotex Foundation was founded by Mbisiogu due to his firm belief and faith in God under the moral dictate that “wealth would be meaningless if it cannot be used to better the lives of people around.

“Mbisiogu has long been recognized by his peers, community, and loved ones as a highly motivated and exceptional leader whose unflinching humanitarian efforts have elevated the people of Nigeria towards greater happiness and potential success.’’

Also, Consul Nicolas Elle of the Nigerian Consulate in New York, commended Mbisiogu for his contributions to community development.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mbisiogu, who is also the Coordinator of Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, Guangdong Province, China, said he didn’t only feel humbled but surprised that his gestures towards his people were being recognised at the global stage.

He added that his mission is to provide hope to the hopeless through his various charity works.

“I am still surprised that the things I do to better the lives of people were recognised. I feel very humbled not only by the award but commendations by the organisers and the Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York. Words are not enough to describe how I feel,’’ he added.

A successful businessman, Mbisiogu is also the founder of Shanghai Engineering and a known voice on national issues.

Also speaking, Founder of GEM, Dr. Blessings Itua said: “Words are not enough to describe Festus. He is a gift to humanity based on the social impact he has made on the lives of indigent Nigerians.’’

