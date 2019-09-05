Tribunal strikes out Ndoma-Egba’s petition

….‘We’ll test the judgement in a higher court’

By Ike Uchechukwu

THE Cross River State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar, yesterday, struck out the petition by former Senate Leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba against the election of Sen. Sandy Onor for Cross River Central senatorial district in the March 2019 general election.

Justice Vincent Agbata described the petition as a pre-election matter and therefore, struck out the case, adding that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to hear it.

Ndoma Egba had asked the Tribunal to cancel the election citing his exclusion as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the election.

In its judgment, the Tribunal said that INEC was merely obeying the judgment of the Appeal Court which nullified the candidacy of the petitioner before the election and therefore, upheld the election of Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

On his part, counsel to Ndoma Egba, Efifia Ekong said he will consult his client for further directive.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the judement , Ndoma Egba, said he will appeal the judgment, adding that it needed to be tested at a higher court.

“It will be appealed not only for the interest of the litigant but in the interest of the law. We will test the judgment at a higher court in the interest and for the sake of the profession.

“We will certainly appeal the judgment in the interest of everybody, not just for those of us who take part in elections. Some of the issues raised by the tribunal should be subjected to a higher opinion,” he said.

Counsel to Onor, Patrick Agi said the judgment has added value to jurisprudence of the country.

On his part, Director General of Sandy Onor Campaign Organisation, Joe Bisong thanked God Almighty for the judgment

He also lauded the great people of Central Senatorial district for their resilience and steadfastness in supporting Prof Onor.

Vanguard