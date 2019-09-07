Tragedy as drunk driver kills 3 in Abuja, flees scene

By Luminous Jannamike

Tragedy struck in Gwarinpa district of the Federal Capital Territory when a yet-to-be identified driver killed three people in an auto crash that left many others in pains after sustaining varying degrees of injury.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the accident which occurred early Saturday after a white Mercedes Benz 4Matic 2016 model collided with three commercial tricycles around CITEC Estate in the District.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the white Benz with number plate, SRP 553 QG, was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol when he rammed into the three tricycles with a top speed.

It was gathered that the driver of the Benz jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene with his companion after the accident.

“This (Saturday) morning a Mercedes Benz knocked down three Keke riders in Gwarinpa which prompted the riders to block most of the roads leading in and out of several avenues in the district.

“There was also heavy traffic on the road as the scene almost turned riotous before the arrival of the police,” an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force has said a manhunt for a reckless driver suspected to have killed three people and injured several others has been launched.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Anjuguri Manza, said: “We have begun investigations into the accident but I cannot say much for now because I don’t have much detail.”

Also, Spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said the corpses of the three dead people have been evacuated while the survivors had been conveyed to the Kubwa General Hospital for treatment.