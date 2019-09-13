Three storey building collapses from foundation in Enugu

A three-storey building under construction on Wednesday evening, collapsed from it’s foundation at Monarch Avenue in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A former official of Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, committee on collapsed buildings, Engr Armstrong Agbo, said the cause of such collapses usually occurr as a result poor quality materials.

He, however, said that their work stops at recommending to government on what actions to take on such incidence.

The Enugu state Emergency Management Agency has visited the site where no live was reportedly lost.

Residents of the area, attributed the incident to substandard materials and use of quack engineer’s in the execution of the project.

A resident who gave his name as Clifford Eze said that block work for the building had already been completed and waiting for roofing when the building suddenly collapsed on Wednesday at about 8:30pm.

The residents commended the state governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for government’s quick intervention, and charged the state government to initiate policies that would discourage use of substandard building materials in construction of houses, roads and Bridges.

The residents advised government to commence demolition of servered structures, particularly those on waterways.

Chairman of Enugu South local government council, Mr. Sunday Ugwu said that government should not be blamed in every building collaspse in the state, adding that people should avoid human induced disasters.

