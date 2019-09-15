The Wonder of the Double Portion(2)

By Pastor William Kumuyi

This goes to say that there is a death sentence hanging on your neck like a noose. However, you do not have to give in to sin and or die in sin, because Jesus has paid the price for you when He died at Calvary and, right now, grace is available.

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

There is no other name in the sky or across the seas competing with Jesus to save your soul from sin. There is no church founded by man and there is no religion practiced by man kind that has the power and potency to steer you clear and save you from sin. It is only Jesus that can remedy your sinful shortcomings. That is the much reason you need to turn away from sin and turn to the Saviour for your miracle of salvation.

The miracle of the double portion will come to you the moment you connect to Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and that connection is the source for your transformation, which will bring the desired change (turning around) by making you different from the rest of the crowd of sinners.

2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

Because Jesus died for you at Calvary, the window of transformation that will lead you into accessing heaven has been opened. That is why you need to take full advantage of this sterling opportunity and make up your mind to come out of the darkness of sinful pleasure and enter into the light of the world, which is Christ Jesus.

In order for you to have this experience, you need to believe that Jesus died to take away all your sins. His death on the cross took away the punishment you would have suffered as a result of the life of sin you earnestly promote in your daily routine.

As you believe and follow the Saviour Jesus, you will become like the one who leads the way. That is how to belong and be part of the children of the great kingdom, where God reigns supreme.

The privilege to plug in to the socket of divine nature is yours for the taking; and Jesus died for you so that He will absorb those contemporary challenges facing you. Do not let this golden chance for your progress in life pass you by, but do all you can to shut the door against sin, and roll over to the healthy demands of the Saviour and accept Him to become your sin bearer, and you will experience a unique translation into the heavenly city of God.

Jesus is calling you to repent from your sinful ways and embrace the new life that God has promised all those who follow the part of righteousness. When you do just that then He will deliver you from the powers of darkness, and disconnect you from those evil influences that held you spellbound for years and eventually connect you to the great benefits that come with knowing the Saviour.

Colossians 1:13 “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:”

If you are used to the village setting, you will come to observe that whenever a goat is tied to a pole or stick, though it may enjoy some certain amount of freedom of movement, yet it is confined and bound to the length of measurement the rope gives it. That is, the length of the rope determines how far that goat can go; and until something dramatic happens, even if that goat aspires and desires to go further, it becomes helplessly limited, because of the deprivation of liberty, and cannot go beyond the limit set by the personality that tied it. And as long as it is tied, while other goats which are free roam about chasing games, it will struggle to get free, but would not be able because of the fetters of limitation.

Sinners have invisible ropes and chains that tie them from experiencing real and complete freedom from evil manipulations and machinations of the devil. But Jesus came to destroy all the works of the devil in your life and to set you free so that you will be able to live life, love life and experience how lovely life is in God.

John 8:36 “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

When you are tied down with an invisible chain or rope your life will be conditioned and restrained. As a result, no matter how intelligent and visionary you may be, you will never go beyond the length of that chain that ties you, except a stronger force comes and loose you from that pitiable state. And this is where Jesus Christ comes into play and outperforms the competition.

Where are you? He is coming to save you right now. He is going to deliver you and untie the rope of your servitude. You will be free from sin and Satan today and nothing can stop the move of God for your life.

Colossians 1:13 “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:”

This special kind of deliverance is only meant for the people who believe, the people who become and the people who belong to Jesus. Because of this reason, you need to believe in Jesus, become like Jesus (a true Christ-like person) and belong to God. You will be free.

To obtain freedom, you have to turn away from your sin and turn to the Lord Jesus Christ as your Saviour. Once that happens, you will become a new creature translated out of the kingdom of darkness into the kingdom of His dear Son.

In the kingdom of God, there is a kind of transaction that takes place, which is different from the financial exchange on earth; and the only medium of exchange God recognizes in the transaction is His only begotten Son: He is the middleman between God and man kind.

Jesus is the only bridge that brings God and man together into a divine reunion. As a connector, He will take your hand and join it with that of the Almighty God to establish a relationship. That is, He will take away your sin and give you His righteousness. He will substitute your misery with miracle. He will take away your darkness and give you light and life. He will take away your weakness and replace it with strength and power.

2 Corinthians 5:21 “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

