Onozure Dania

A Dane, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his wife and daughter will open his defence at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere., on October 25

Nielsen, 54, is standing trial for the April 5, 2018 death of his Nigerian singer wife, Zainab and their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Petra.

The Lagos State Government accused the Dane of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at 3:45 a.m. at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island , Ikoyi.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018, on a two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded innocent to the charges.

The Lagos State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey, closed the government’s case on Friday, September 20.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu- Ighile fixed October 25 for the continuation of trial

Last Friday, the defence counsel, Mr Olasupo Shasore (SAN ), cross-examined the prosecution’s ninth witness, Dr. Idem Richard Somiari.

Dr Somiari said the defendant’s DNA was found in the apartment and on Zainab’s nightgown, but neither on the body of his deceased daughter nor in the kitchen where the bodies were discovered.

The doctor also said that he found the DNA of an unknown female in the kitchen.

When confronted that the crime scene investigation and forensic DNA analysis was deliberately aimed at gathering evidence and arriving at results showing that the defendant was guilty of the murder, Dr. Somiari denied it.

He said the forensic DNA team took steps to prevent contamination of the crime scene by putting on gloves, shoe covers and disposable laboratory coats.

But when he was later shown photographs of his visit to the crime scene, the doctor admitted that some members of the DNA team did not put on the protective gear.