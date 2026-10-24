Ronaldinho returns to football with Italian third tier

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Brazil legend Ronaldinho will make his playing return aged 46 next month for Ravenna, the third-division Italian club announced on Saturday.

The 2002 World Cup winner’s move to Ravenna was announced in June.

He is aiming to score his 300th career goal.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker retired in 2015, 10 years on from claiming the Ballon d’Or and has become a shareholder in Ravenna, situated between Venice and San Marino.

“The wait now has a date: Sunday, November 15,” Ravenna said in a statement.

“The Brazilian legend will wear the Ravenna FC shirt in the derby against Forli.

“An event that will turn the eyes of the world toward the Bruno Benelli Stadium.”

Ravenna are second in Group B of the Italian third tier, six points below leaders Spezia and are aiming for a return to Serie B for the first time since 2008.

Vanguard News