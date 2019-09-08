SB Live Invibe concert holds

… as he embarks on music tour in US

By Juliet Ebirim

Seun ‘S B’ Bankole is gearing up to stage a groundbreaking event in Lagos tagged ‘S B Live Invibe Concert’.

The event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, 6th of October, 2019 in partnership with Eyecandy /1908 Connect, an event and concert production agency.

According to the organisers, the SB Live Invibe concert (SLIC) will present a line-up of fabulous entertainment and other fun-filled activities. The event will launch a series of music programs targeted at promoting and celebrating Seun Bankole (S B) the acclaimed, live band king of this generation. The event will also feature top music stars in the Nigerian music industry.

SB on his part revealed that a sizeable part of the concert proceeds will go to a ‘Benevolence Fund’ for gifted less privileged through the S B Live Foundation. “The concert is billed to be the ‘largest all-in-one music concert in Nigeria’, as it will attract individuals, government, corporate organizations, while generating international exposure to experience vibrant and breathtaking music performances,” he said.

The talented music artiste will also be going on a musical tour in the United States this September before the concert.

S B who graduated from Lagos Polytechnic where he studied Banking and Finance has more than a decade long experience, as a versatile musician and leader of his unique band, SB Live Band. He expanded his tentacles into the world of Hip-Hop with a fusion of different kinds of music.

The energetic artiste whose newly released song “Orire” is currently topping the charts, also featured 9ICE in his evergreen song “Gbemileke”.

