RMRDC allocates 3,000 tons of improved cotton seed to Gombe farmers

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has allocated 3,000 tons of improved cotton seeds to Gombe cotton farmers free, an official has said.

Mr. Kari Tula, the acting state coordinator Raw Materials Research and Development Council, RMRDC made this known in Gombe on Wednesday during an inspection visit to cotton farms in Yamaltu /Deba and Dukku Local Government Areas of the state.

He said 30,000 tons was approved in 2019 for all the cotton growing zones in the country, out of which 3,000 tons were allocated to Gombe state.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the farmers, adding that a comprehensive report on cotton farming had been sent to their headquarters in Abuja.

He said following the effort of the state government to revive cotton farming, the attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was drawn, through its Anchor Borrowers programme.

Alhaji Musa Maina and Jabir Ya’u, cotton farmers in Dukku and Yamaltu/Deba, said that following the intervention of RMRDC, they were expecting high yield in 2019.

According to them, more farmers in the state have indicated interest to go into cotton farming in the next farming season.

They further appealed to government at all levels to tackle the problem of clashes between farmers and herders, be constant in the provision of improved seeds, as well as fix price for the produce.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN has distributed farming inputs to cotton farmers in Gombe through the Anchor Borrower programme.

The beneficiaries were from Akko, Balanga, Kwami, Gombe and Nafada Yamaltu /Deba Local Government Areas where cotton is cultivated in commercial quantities, as reported by NAN.

