Reps to interface with Agric ministry over farmers/herders clashes in Gombe

…want banditry, herdsmen attack stopped in Ondo, Benue

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives at Wednesday plenary resolved to set up an adhoc committee to interface with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Gombe State Government and relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the reoccurring clashes between farmers and herders in Yamaltu-Deba and neighbouring Local Government Areas of the state.

The development followed the consideration of a motion titled “Call for Intervention in the Recurring Annual Clashes between Farmers and Herders in the Yamaltu–Deba Federal Constituency of Gombe State”, moved by Hon. Inua Garba.

Garba in his motion noted that the previous efforts of the government of Gombe State in intervening in the annual clashes between farmers and herders which have consistently resulted in losses of lives and properties during harvest periods in Yamaltu–Deba Local Government Area.

“These efforts are yet to yield significant results since the annual clashes have continued to reoccur regrettably.

“Such a development has threatened the peace and security in the area and neighbouring States of Adamawa, Taraba and Benue and has negatively impacted food sufficiency because farming and other economic activities have been affected negatively.

“The cattle routes have been encroached upon by the newly constructed Mohammed Buhari Industrial Park on the same routes.

“With the upcoming harvest season, a reoccurrence will continue if nothing tangible is done in terms of urgent intervention”.

The House later adopted the motion, stressing that “Social economic development, security and the general wellbeing of the populace are so dear and paramount” to the lawmaker.

In a related development, the House also called for government intervention with a view to stopping the incessant killings and kidnapping by herdsmen and bandits n Ose local government area of Ondo State.

Moving the motion titled “Need to Address the Incessant Killing and Kidnapping by Herdsmen and Bandits in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State”, presented by Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, the House urged the Federal government to set up a well-equipped and properly motivated joints Security task force to curb the Okeluse Forest reserve to address this menace once and for all.

Similarly, the House also adopted a motion on the need to intervene on the rampaging herdsmen attacks on Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency of Benue State presented by Hon. Ojotu Ojema.