Rivers guber poll: AAC alleges plot to reconstitute election petition tribunal

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE leadership of African Action Alliance, AAC, has alleged of plans by some political actors in Rivers State to instigate the reconstitution of the ongoing state election petition tribunal, sitting in Port-Harcourt.

National chairman of the party,Dr Leonard Nzenwa,who made the allegation at a press conference, Monday,in Abuja,said the leadership of the party intercepted a letter to that effect.

He fingered the party’s state governorship candidate in the 2019 poll,Mr Awara Biokpomaso Festus, of being behind the act,appealing to the judiciary not to allow some politicians with selfish ambitions to manipulate its decisions.

According to him,Mr Awara was acting the script of “his paymasters” who he claimed,” have hijacked his governorship race.”

Reading a prepared text before newsmen,Mr Nzenwa claimed that “t he leadership of the party has intercepted a letter written by one Mr. Tawo E. Tawo, SAN on behalf Mr. Awara Biokpomabo Festus the governorship candidate of our Party at the 2019 general election without consultation with the Party and without notice to all other parties involved in the election petition to the President of the Court of Appeal seeking the reconstitution of the panel.”

Regretting that the politicians were seeking the reconstitution of another panel “after the unexplained circumstances” in the “disbandment of the first panel headed by Justice G.K. Kaigama”,he wondered why the actors were so desperate to in their plot to achieve their aim.

The test of the press conference read in part:”This second panel headed by Justice K. A. Ojiako commenced sitting on 19th June, 2019.

” It is this panel yet again that the Mr. Awara working with persons who are not members of our Party but who have hijacked his governorship race seeks to disband and requesting for a new panel.

“We have at various fora complained about the hijack of the governorship ambition and race of Mr. Awara.

“Our worry is that while we do not have any worries anymore with what Mr. Awara does with his personal life, it is our worry and challenge that in this obnoxious plot by Mr. Awara and his paymasters, they have at every time dragged the good name of our great party into their evil plot.

“Our party did not go into the Rivers State governorship election with the intention to win as the prevailing circumstances then did not allow us to campaign.

“Our party’s candidate did not campaign, the party did not have agents in most of the polling units in the state, hence our party is concerned that this hijack of our governorship candidate by forces willing and ready to compromise the entire judiciary and which were done with the full consent and connivance of our former National Chairman, Mr. Omoyele Sowore are not in the interest of the people of Nigeria and good people of Rivers State particularly.

” The said letter by the Mr. Awara was surreptitiously sent to the office of the President of the Court of Appeal against the normal practice for the respondents and indeed all parties in the election petition to be copied the letter.

” It must be mentioned that the Order of the Court of Appeal did not also include the reconstitution of the Tribunal that is to hear the matter as wrongfully contained in the letter.

“Mr. Tawo E. Tawo, SAN on behalf of Mr. Awara had at the resumed hearing of the Tribunal acknowledged that the contents of his letter were not correct and claimed he was misled in asking for the reconstitution of the Panel as though it was what was ordered by the Court.

“At this point, it would be proper to exhibit to you a copy of the letter written by Mr. Tawo E. Tawo on behalf Mr. Awara which the learned Senior Advocate smuggled into the office of the President of the Court of Appeal against the best practices of copying other parties in the suit.”