Resist temptation, God is able

He is able, abundantly, able to deliver and to save, He is able, abundantly able to deliver those who trust in Him”. These are the lyrics of a popular Christian song. But to what extent do we put these words into practice?

Let’s begin by reminding one another that life itself is a journey with its ups and downs. Very few people have everything going smoothly for them especially in our kind of society where every other person expects something or the other from you.

In societies, like ours, you really can’t live your life the way you wish. There are societal expectations just as there are expectations from family members. Ours is not a society where ‘ you mind your own business’. Therefore, we struggle to meet not just our individual expectation but also those of others.

More often than not, many of these dreams remain unfulfilled due to physical and spiritual factors. Many of us are aware of the influence of spiritual factors, hence we turn to God.

As Christians, we are taught about the Christian way of life, the essence of Christianity, the virtues of Christ, etc. Actually, anyone who does not know Christ cannot claim to be a Christian in the real sense of the word.

However, because we live in a physical world, we must relate with people who try to influence our lives. May I quote, Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye, Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God who often says, “ anyone you meet in life is either a lesson or a blessing to you”.

Life is like a road filled with potholes but a determined driver will do his best to get to his destination.

In the same way, the journey of life is filled with challenges but God is able to deliver us from them all.

No matter how harmless you are to other people, there are those who are determined to make sure, you don’t enjoy your life to the fullest.

It will also take determination on your part to make sure that such forces do not have the final say over your life.

As Christians, we are confident that we would overcome because our God is alive and can do all things.

For a lady who is single and over due for marriage, with no suitor coming, such a person is likely to have her relations and friends tell her, just have a child. In other words, just get a man to impregnate you. If she yields to such ungodly advice, she would then look for a man to lure into a relationship with the aim of having a child for him.It would not matter to her if the man was married or not.

With this type of advice, the word of God in Ist Corinthians 3 vs. 16 &17 is forgotten. It simply tells us “Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple are ye?

It is not only those who commit adultery or fornication that destroy the temple of God. A married woman who is convinced by her friends or relations to consult an herbalist or a false prophet who prepare concoctions for her to drink in order to become pregnant is also defiling her body.

The manager who takes advantage of young girls seeking job opportunities commits sin before the Lord of which he may not escape the consequence.

You don’t believe; ask King David when he committed adultery and murder. As much as God loved him, he still didn’t go unpunished.

2nd Samuel 12 vs.9&12 tells us of the conversation between Prophet Nathan and King David. “ “ Wherefore hast thou despised the commandment of the LORD, to do evil in his sight? Thou hast killed Uriah the Hittite with the sword, and hast taken his wife to be thy wife, and hast slain him with the sword of the children of Ammon.”

The consequence of King David’s action as recorded in verses 10-12 “ Now therefore the sword shall never depart from thine house; because thou hast despised me, and hast taken the wife of Uriah the Hittite to be thy wife”. Thus saith the LORD, Behold I will raise up evil against thee out of thine own house, and I will take thy wives before thine eyes, and give them unto thy neighbour, and he shall lie with thy wives in the sight of this sun. For thou didst it secretly: but I will do this thing before all Israel, and before the sun”.

Brethren, nothing should make us defile the temple of God. A woman waiting on the Lord must resist the temptation to engage in unholy relationship outside her marriage just because she wants to have a child. In the same vein, the man who goes about dating anything in skirt just to father a child, also risks the judgment of God.

Beware, a child gotten anyhow, may behave anyhow and become the source of sorrow in a home that could have been a joyful home.

Whatever is the challenge you are going through, remember that our God is able.

When confronted with a difficult challenge of the possibility of being thrown into a fiery furnace by King Nebuchadnezzar, see what Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego said in Daniel 3 vs.17 “ If it be so, our God, whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king”.

Brethren, whatever you may be going through, resist temptation and see God at work.

In the name of Jesus, in this month of fruitfulness, the Lord will visit you and every challenge will give way.

As Christian have faith that God is able to put an end to barrenness, joblessness, loneliness, indebtedness or any other challenge.

Don’t ever give suicide a thought.

Let’s share this brief testimony of a couple that had been trying to have a child for six years. Her doctor told her that the size of her womb was the reason she was having miscarriages. She was told the womb was too small to carry a baby. Her mum interceded for her during the Holy Ghost night of RCCG. She took in and the doctor still said, she could lose the baby though he assisted her with medication. According to her, at a point, she couldn’t afford the drugs hence she turned to God using an anointed handkerchief. The greatest physician took over, she not only carried the baby to full term, and she delivered the baby safely.

Brethren, may God give us the will to resist temptation. Temptations lead us into sins and sin takes away the presence of God from us.

Let your heart be fixed and focused on the Lord and everything that is causing you worries will cease and turn to joy once the Lord steps in.

By the grace of God, you will end this year better than your started it in the name of Jesus.

Remember, this is a season of fruitfulness. God will surely reward your efforts.

Only remain steadfast.

Shalom!