Reps probe why Warri port is underutilized

HOUSE of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Utilisation of the South South and South East visited Delta State yesterday to find out why the Warri Sea Port was underutilized and find feasible solution to the matter.

Chair of the ad-hoc committee, Hon Yusuf Yakubu, disclosed this when  members visited the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro at Government House, Asaba.
Otuaro told the lawmakers  that reactivation of moribund seaports in the country was a right step against  poverty and underdevelopment.

“The move by the committee to look into the remote causes of the underutilization of the sea ports is commendable . You should ensure that your effort is geared toward full utilisation of the ports.”

“When  put tlto good use, it will ultimately  boost the economy of host communities states and the nation at large, couple with jobs it will create for our people ”

“Coming on stream of the Warri Sea Port will strengthen the ‘Stronger  Delta Vision’ of Governor Okowa in the area of job creation and increase the revenue base of the state, ” he asserted.

Hon. Yakubu had earlier stated,  It is  unfortunate that most seaports in Nigeria were in bad shape, we members of the House of Representatives decided to investigate the reasons as a way of bringing  them back to live as it will boost the economy of the nation, alleviate poverty and create weath.”

He vowed that no effort would be spared in bringing the ports on stream and sued for the cooperation of all Nigerians.

 

 

