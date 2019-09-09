Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo, has finally dragged the Founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, to court over her rape claims.

An FCT High Court in a writ of summons obtained on Monday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) dated Sept. 6 and served on Fatoyinbo, ordered the Pastor to appear before it within 14 days of the service or judgment may be given in his absence.

“You are hereby commanded that within fourteen (14) days after the service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service you do cause an appearance to be entered for you, in an action of Mrs Busola Dakolo.

“And take notice that in default the claimant may proceed, and judgment may be given in your absence,” the summon read.

NAN reports that the court may subpoena Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), as he has been listed among the witnesses Busola will be used to establish her case.

Busola through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi & Co., is seeking the order of the court to compel Fatoyinbo to publish a clearly worded apology to Busola on the front page of at least two (2) National Newspapers and two National Televisions for seven days running consecutively.

Also read:

Busola Dakolo had two months ago made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.

She claimed that Fatoyinbo had sexual intercourse with her on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26, 2002, caused her continuous emotional distress and amount to intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The viral video report had set social media and other online platforms on fire, evoking shock, backlash and criticisms from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.

It will be recalled that Pastor Fatoyinbo was detained during interrogation over the rape allegation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja in August.

He was eventually released on bail.

He had earlier boycotted the panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to investigate the rape allegation against him, claiming that he was advised by his lawyers not to appear.

Vanguard