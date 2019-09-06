Breaking News
‘I will be back’, insists banned ex-UEFA boss — Platini

Former UEFA president Michel Platini told Swiss television channel RTS on Friday he “will be back” as his ban from football for ethics violations finishes on October 7.

Platini, a former France captain, was stopped from partaking in all football-related activities in 2015 for receiving a two-million Swiss franc (1.8 million euros, $2 million) payment from ex-FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, who was suspended for six years.

“I will be back. I don’t know where, I don’t know how. I can’t stay on the suspension, even if it’s a suspension made by idiots,” Platini said.

“I was a victim of a form of a plot, yes, totally, between those at FIFA and those at the Swiss public ministry. There was an agreement between FIFA and them to sack me. I’m not going to say it was a plot by the Swiss state,” the 64-year-old added.

