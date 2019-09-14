…The people deserve better governance, he says

The governorship election in Anambra State, 2021, took a new turn, September 5, this year, when a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart from Umuoji community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Amb. Barrister Vincent Ike Oligbo, donated party offices for Umuoji, Nkpor Idemili wards, a gesture he said will strengthen the grassroots mobilisation of the party for his quest to win the gubernatorial election in 2021.

Ambassador Oligbo (Ike Edeke), who is angling to be the next elected governor of the state, on the platform of the party, said “Nigerians deserve good roads, better medical facilities, good standard of living. The betterment of the citizens of Anambra State is my goal as the party in government here now has failed the people woefully”.

The event which attracted the political elite in Anambra State including the Anambra State PDP chairman, Hon. Sir Ndubisi Nwobu who led the party-state executives. Speaking to reporters at the event, Nwobu expressed confidence that the party will win the 2021 governorship election in the state, seeking massive support for Amb. Vincent Oligbo (Ike Edeke). He said this while inaugurating the new ward offices at Nkpor Ward I, and Nkpor Ward II, Umuoji in Idemili North Local Government Areas, asking members to seek new members as the party prepares for the 2021 gubernatorial election in the state. He implored party members to make good use of the offices for grassroots mobilisation

Nwobu said the people were waiting for the PDP to move the state to the next level. His words: “PDP will take over Anambra State in 2021, to provide democracy dividends for the people. We have always been one of the best states in this country and other states look up to us. But today, the state is no longer moving forward, rather it is moving backwards.

“I want members of the party to unite as a family. We must be truthful and honest to the people. I have told stakeholders not to give money to me, rather they should use the money to sponsor and build back the party in the wards and the local governments. With such mobilisation, we are sure to win the elections in 2021.”, he said.

On the event itself, chairman, PDP Umuoji Ward, Cmrd Arinze Nweje, said it was important that events commenced at Nkpor Ward I offices at Amafor where the state chairman with his encourage commissioned the new party offices.

At Nkpor Ward II offices at Old Enugu Road, it was another successful grassroots mobilisation as the commissioning attracted passers-by, motorists and the neighbouring communities most affected were Nkpor, Ogidi and Umuoji. The train later moved to Ogidi for a PDP Idemili North Stakeholders meeting.

At Ogidi, the Idemili North PDP chairman, Chief Alex Iremeka and his exco-members welcomed the PDP state chairman, Nwobu, Amb. Ike Oligbo and others at the Paradise Hotel, venue of the stakeholders meeting.

In his opening remarks, Iremeka expressed gratitude to the state chairman for honouring their invitation together with his executives, while thanking Chief Vincent Oligbo for his good gesture of sponsoring the occasion and to Chief Stephen Ibegbu (Omelora Ogidi) for providing the venue of the meeting at a subsidized cost.

Also read:

Addressing the crowd, Iremeka went down memory lane to eulogise sons of Idemili North, who had contributed to the progress and development of the area.

Responding, Nwobu (Obaka Awka), expressed appreciation of the party faithful in Idemili North for working tirelessly for the growth and strengthening of the party in the area. He implored stakeholders to ensure that they replicate the goodwill of Vincent Oligbo (Ike Edeke) by ensuring that all wards had functional party offices.

The donor, Oligbo, who was attending the party’s stakeholders meeting for the first time in Idemili North, expressed joy to be in the midst of Ndi Idemili. He expressed his happiness while also making financial donations for the running of the party at both local government and ward levels. His action elicited a spontaneous response from the now energised audience who replied with donations of their own, even from those in absentia, all in a spirit to encourage and harness resources for the running of the party at those levels.

Subsequently, the PDP train left Ogidi for Umuoji for the commissioning of the party offices donated by Ike Oligbo in his ward. At the venue, Nwobu welcomed party members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Chief Izundu Nmewu and others who had collapsed their SDP structures in Umuoji to join PDP.

The occasion ended at Ike Oligbo’s residence, where guests were entertained. Cultural troupes led by Ogbamgbada Ideoma defied the drizzling rain to entertain the appreciative crowd.

Vanguard